Breaking News
Second COVID-19 death, 21 new in positive cases and 7 new recoveries announced
Live Now
WATCH at 2:30 p.m. CT: Gov. Noem COVID-19 briefing

SFFR fire trucks to parade through city streets Wednesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A parade of fire trucks will hit neighborhood streets in Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced the parade will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Firefighters will drive through neighborhoods to “spread some cheer and joy during this challenging time.” SFFR requests spectators to step outside and enjoy the fresh air while waiting for the trucks to drive by. SFFR also is asking for photos to be shared on social media, tagging @siouxfallsfire on Facebook or Twitter. 

The first tour map has been posted online. You can see the first planned route. There may be more tours in the future with different neighborhoods.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue parade route. You can also view the map online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss