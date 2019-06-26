SFFR deliver donations

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue pulled up to a Sioux Falls home Tuesday, but not for an emergency. They were delivering donations to a family who moved here from Africa.

“We take things for granted in our day to day lives. You don’t really think about those simple things such as pillows, linens, mattresses, even some toys the kids never get a chance to have,” Michael Clauson with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.

One child even got his very first bike!

Funding for these donations come from the Sioux Falls firefighters associate’s yearly Step Up for Heroes event.

The Multicultural Center and Walmart, also helped make today’s donation possible.

Since starting in 2015, the Step up for Heroes has helped more than 100 families — making donations wherever they see the need.