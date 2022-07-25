SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is urging everyone to check the smoke alarms in their homes.

This comes after two recent fire deaths in the city. A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man died in a house fire on Saturday. His name has not been released.

Police say three others were able to safely make it out of the house on West Pine Meadow Place.

In an update this morning, police also said a 53-year-old woman died of her injuries following a fire on North Grange Ave on July 17th.

Fire rescue says smoke alarms provide early detection to help everyone get out safe.

“If it’s at night when you are sleeping or anything like that in an apartment complex or what have you when those smoke alarms go off its that good early notification for you to exit and get out,” SFFR Division Chief, Steve Fessler said.

If you need smoke alarms or need help installing or checking them just call the 2-1-1 Helpline.

They will help you set up a time for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to come to your home. And it’s all free of charge to residents.