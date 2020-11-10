SFFR asks drivers to avoid I-229 near 10th Street for ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

Kevin Kjergaard / KELOLAND News.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in Sioux Falls are being asked to avoid Interstate 229 and 10th Street area Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tweeted crews are responding to a ‘multi-vehicle’ crash on Interstate 229 and south bound traffic is stopped at 10th Street on I-229.

KELOLAND News has learned northbound traffic on I-229 is being diverted off at 26th Street. Multiple cars can be seen in the ditch.

The Sioux Falls area is expected to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates.

