A woman wanted in connection with a drug overdose in Sioux Falls, is behind bars Thursday night, in Watertown.

Last April, three teenagers were found unconscious in Sonni Heminger’s home which just blocks from Washington High School.

Investigators later searched the home and found more than 19 grams of heroin and 74 grams of cocaine along with three bags of an unknown powder.

34-year-old Sonni Heminger, was arrested this week.