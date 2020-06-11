SF woman wanted for arson arrested Wednesday night

A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars facing several charges, including arson.

Police say Antoinette Warren had a warrant out for her arrest following a fire at an apartment building that investigators say was intentionally set back in April.

Officers caught up with Warren Wednesday night after recognizing her as a passenger in a car. When police tried to approach her, they say the driver backed up.

“He ended up hitting the police car the police officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit and the car took off at a high rate of speed, “

There was a brief chase, but police eventually pulled them over and arrested both of them. In addition to arson, Warren faces drug charges and resisting arrest.

The driver, Cyril Castaway, faces the same charges, plus aggravated assault on law enforcement, DWI and driving without a license.