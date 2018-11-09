SF Woman Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Stabbing Convenience Store Employee

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 21-year-old Sioux Falls woman is facing three counts of aggravated assault and shoplifting after stabbing a convenience store employee Friday morning.

Authorities say 21-year-old Chaely Raye Escamilla attempted to shoplift some frozen chicken from a convenience store at 4600 W 41st St around 8 a.m. Friday.

An employee confronted Escamilla outside of the store. After getting the box of chicken back, Escamilla used a knife to stab the employee in the shoulder.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper found the suspect near 41st St and Marion Rd. When another police officer arrived to assist the trooper, the suspect threatened both of them with a knife.

The trooper had to use a taser to take the suspect into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released

