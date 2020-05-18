SF teen facing aggravated assault and felony gun charges

A 17-year old Sioux Falls teen is behind bars in Pennsylvania following a shooting last week where a delivery truck was hit.

Police say last Tuesday Joseph Cousineau was involved in an argument in a parking lot near the Family Dollar on 8th and Spring.

Police say Cousineau shot at a car as it pulled away. They aren’t sure if he hit the car, but a bullet did hit a truck driving on Minnesota Avenue.

Police say surveillance video helped identify the suspect.

“The Minnehaha County warrant task force was able to get some information over the weekend. On Sunday they learned that he was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where we got a hold of the police department out there, they were able to arrest him without incident,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Cousineau faces aggravated assault and felony gun charges. Police say even though he is a juvenile he is being charged as an adult.