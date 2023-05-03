SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Teacher and her students got some exciting news this afternoon.

Emily Blackwelder is getting nearly $3,000. She plans to use the money to buy a set of programmable robots for her students at Oscar Howe Elementary School.

“I think the kids will be super excited to have something else that’s hands-on to get them learning and problem-solving and working together in teams to figure it out,” Blackwelder said.

The robots will also teach kids how to do basic coding. The money is from a ‘Public School Proud’ grant from the local education foundation.