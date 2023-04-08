SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning Monday, April 10, the intersection of 85th Street and Cliff Avenue will be closed for construction. It will reopen before the beginning of the Harrisburg School year 2023-2024.

Motorists utilizing Cliff Avenue will be detoured to Minnesota Avenue, between 271st Street (Co. Hwy 106) and 69th Street. Traffic on 85th Street will be detoured to 69th Street between Minnesota Avenue and Southeastern Ave. Drivers may want to consider other alternate routes.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds and use caution while traveling near this construction site.