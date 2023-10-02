SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The soccer community here in Sioux Falls is rallying behind one of their own. Dawson Aberson was critically injured last month during a soccer match against Harrisburg. It was then teammates and parents decided to help out however they could.

17-year-old Dawson Aberson and his family were the focus of a Sunday fundraiser at Shenanigans.

“After the event that we, unfortunately, all witnessed during the game, a group of parents we all got together as a team, with the coach’s support of how do we help out this player from this terrible accident and show support to the family,” said Erin Mekelburg, event coordinator.

Dawson’s face was badly injured during a Roosevelt versus Harrisburg soccer match in early September. Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards his surgeries.

“He was standing in the goal, the ball took a large hop, he fielded the ball coming in, in his arms, and then an opposing player came in to try to make a play on the ball, and basically was head to head contact. So the opposing player’s head went into the side of my son’s face, and caused fractures,” Aberson said.

“I don’t even remember, like, the initial impact. I had to ask some of the guys on the team what all happened and I don’t really remember much of a game either. So just asking some of the other guys what happened,” Dawson said.

The fundraiser had a raffle and silent auction with dozens of donated items from businesses in Sioux Falls. Dawson’s father says the community support they have received has been overwhelming.

“The team itself has really been just incredible. All the boys have been so supportive. So it’s even before this, it’s been a tight-knit community. So seeing this happen during his senior season has been very difficult. But all the team support community support has really been just incredible and overwhelming for us,” said Kurt Aberson, father.

Dawson’s latest surgery was on Monday. He says it’s great to be out and about again.

“It’s a pretty cool thing that a lot of people are just coming out to support me and just super cool being able to say hi to everyone, and just talk to everyone and see how they’re doing to,” Dawson Aberson, player said.

Dawson has been playing soccer since he was a child. He says even though this was his last year at Roosevelt, he’s enjoyed the many years playing alongside his friends.