SIOUX FALLS, S.D., (KELO)– In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday and National Mentoring Month, the Sioux Falls Rotary Club held a panel discussion about the future of mentoring and social issues in the City.

Community members, business owners and the Sioux Falls Rotary gathered for a panel discussion today.

The Q&A “Make a Career of Humanity” was facilitated by rotary member Angela Lammers…

“Rotary was committed to having this program, because the organization firmly believes in having conversations that matter,” said Angela Lammers, member.

And featured guest speaker Pastor Joshua Duncan.

“This was a topic that really spoke to all the things I believe in about helping people mentorship, helping people to grow and to develop,” said Pastor Joshua Duncan.

In addition to speaking on mentorship, the duo also spoke about Martin Luther King Jr and how the community can continue his messages of freedom and love.

“Understand that the message he had was a message of freedom, for civil rights… And so today, we get to experience that freedom today of being able to sit at a table with someone that looks differently, to be able to go into spaces and not feel threatened,” Duncan said.

A message Rotary hopes the community can continue all year round.