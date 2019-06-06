SF Police warning people of new scam

If you’re a business owner, you’ll want to keep a close watch on your bank accounts. Sioux Falls police are warning of a people stealing checks from mailboxes to make counterfeits. The suspects then pray on the homeless to help carry out their scam.

“What they’ve done in the past is pickup homeless people and buy them clothes. Really what they’re doing is saying ‘I’ll give you $50 if you take this check and go into a bank and cash it,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

If caught trying to cash one of these checks, you will face jail time.

