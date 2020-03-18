1  of  8
SF Police warning people about a gift card scam

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

At least two people are out $1,400 due to a gift card scam.

Both said they received a text message asking for gift cards for cancer patients.

Police say both of them thought the message came from church.

“At some point they ended up calling the church and found out they weren’t doing anything like this. We’ve got a phone number, but a lot of times these numbers are clones, so there’s not a lot of information we’re going to have to follow up on,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Both victims also told police they thought 40 to 50 other people may have received this text message as well.

