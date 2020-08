SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are urging people to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

This comes after another fake $100 bill was found. Investigators say the most frequent fake bill they see is the ones used in movies.

“It looks like real money, it says “For Motion Picture Use Only” on it. We do see some other ones with Chinese symbols, that comes up from time to time.”

Clemens says usually people are trying use fake $20 and $100 bills.