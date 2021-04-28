SF Police: Suspects steal 2 vehicles from same victims in less than 24 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say car thieves targeted the same victims twice in less than 24-hours.

They took the first vehicle from a parking garage early Tuesday morning. Police say the keys were inside the car.

Then last night, the owners were at home asleep when two guys showed up in the stolen car, forced their way into the garage and took another vehicle along with other items.

Officers later spotted one of the stolen cars and pulled it over.

“There were two guys inside of it, and these were the clothing everything matched the description or the video from the house where the burglary happened,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Isiah Lablanc and 25-year-old David Carr. They both face multiple charges.

Police were able to locate and recover both stolen vehicles.