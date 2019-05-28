SF Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Sioux Falls Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a bus shelter.
Officers say around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car was waiting to make a left hand turn near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Madison Avenue.
That's when another car rear ended the first vehicle, sending it into a bus shelter.
The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, however her injuries are not serious.
Police say the damage to the bus shelter is worth seven-thousand dollars.
Investigators were not able to get a description of the car.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
