SF Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Sioux Falls Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a bus shelter.

Officers say around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car was waiting to make a left hand turn near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Madison Avenue.

That's when another car rear ended the first vehicle, sending it into a bus shelter.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, however her injuries are not serious.

Police say the damage to the bus shelter is worth seven-thousand dollars.

Investigators were not able to get a description of the car.

