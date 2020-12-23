SF police searching for person that fired gun multiple times Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are hoping people come forward with information after someone fired a gun seven to nine times on the west side of the city.

The call came in last night, just after 5.

Police say the incident involved two cars, near 9th Street and Marion Road. Police say someone in a black car shot at a silver car. The only damage was to a nearby trailer.

“You know it’s dangerous to hear that these things are taking place, so any information that anybody has on this, it’s very important that they give us a call. Either us or Crimestoppers. Those Crimestoppers tips come right to us and we can act on them if they call Crimestoppers,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say no one went to a Sioux Falls hospital or clinic with a gunshot wound, so they don’t believe anyone was hurt.