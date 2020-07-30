SF Police searching for person involved with a weapons violation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a weapons violation on the northeast side of the city.

Around 7:30 last night, officers were called to the intersection of 3rd Street and Columbia Drive, which is near Washington High School.

A person was in the area with their children, when they noticed a smaller red, four door car driving around.

The witness told police a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at something.

“We were able to get some evidence from that citizen, they were able to get a picture of the car, so detectives are trying to maybe identify that,” Sgt. Robert Forster with the Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say they haven’t received any reports of victims. If you saw or heard anything in the area, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.