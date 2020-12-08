SF Police searching for missing 12-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Salama Abdalla was last seen around 3600 E 6th Street Tuesday morning. Abdalla did not get on his bus and didn’t report to school. Due to his age, Abdalla is considered endangered.

Abdalla is described as 5’7″, 110 pounds. If seen or located you’re asked to call police.