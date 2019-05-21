Local News

SF Police searching for men who are using homeless people to cash illegal checks

Posted: May 20, 2019

Updated: May 20, 2019

Sioux Falls police are looking for some men who are using homeless people to make money. 

Police say the men brought a homeless man to Walmart, bought him clothes and then gave him a check. 

"The check was made out in his name. It was for basically $4,000. They gave him instructions to go into the bank, cash the check and then they were going to pay him $500 and then turn the rest over to them," Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said. 

Cashing that check was illegal. It landed the homeless man in jail.

Now authorities are looking for the men who approached him.  

If the scenario sounds familiar, it's happened before. 

In 2017, Sioux Falls Police arrested two Georgia men for the same crime.  

They both got out of jail on bond and never returned to the state.  The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office has warrants for both of their arrests. 

In 2013, police arrested four Georgia men for a similar scheme. 

They paid homeless people to cash 48 checks worth $150,000.  They ended up serving prison time. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


