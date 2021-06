SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local authorities are searching for an 18-year-old who’s wanted for second-degree murder out of Minnesota.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies tried arresting Miguel Nunez Junior earlier Monday on Lake Avenue in central Sioux Falls. He fled the scene.

If you know where he may be, call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.