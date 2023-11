SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Sioux Falls police say Ali Barjebo was last seen on Sunday at the Empire Mall. Ali is described as about 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

If you know Barjebo’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact authorities.