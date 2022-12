SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light snow in Sioux Falls may have contributed to a couple of crashes right as people were heading home from work.

One crash happened at the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue a little before 6, setting off the airbags in at least one of the SUVs.

Another crash happened minutes later on East 10th Street when three vehicles collided in front of the main entrance to HyVee. Nobody appeared to be hurt in either crash.