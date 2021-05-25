SF Police reminds people to use safe meetup locations when selling items online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent robbery has Sioux Falls police encouraging people to use safe meetup locations when selling items online.

Police say Monday night, men selling a cellphone agreed to meet with another person who agreed to buy it on Snapchat.

They met up in the McDonald’s Parking lot on East 26th Street. That’s when the buyer pulled out a gun and hit one of the men in the face. The suspect grabbed the cellphone and took off.

“I’d encourage people if they have some items that they’re selling to make the exchange at the police department. We’ve got cameras that record a spot in our parking lot, there’s some signs that designate that, we’ve also got cameras inside the lobby.”

The lobby of the law enforcement center is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outside of those hours, people can meet in the vestibule or the safe exchange zones in the parking lot.