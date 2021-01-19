SF Police reminding people not to leave keys in car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the long holiday weekend, Sioux Falls Police were also busy with stolen vehicle reports.

Friday through Monday police say 20 vehicles were stolen.

In 18 of those cases the keys were left inside and some were running.

Police have a simple message for drivers.

“Please take the keys out of the car. Even if you’re just going to go inside for a quick trip or grab something, take the keys with you. It takes two seconds for somebody else to get in the car and drive away and then your kinds stuck,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say its also important to not to leave spare keys in your vehicle.