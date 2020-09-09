SF Police release video from casino robbery

by: KELOLAND News

KELO Sioux Falls police vehicle crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released surveillance video from a robbery that happened September 3rd at Jackson’s Casino.

Authorites say a man demanded cash and eluded to having a weapon, though he didn’t show one.

Police described the man as Native American in his late 20’s who is 5’8′ and was wearing a bandana.

