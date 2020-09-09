SF Police release video from casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released surveillance video from a robbery that happened September 3rd at Jackson’s Casino.

The video isn’t the best, but this is the man that robbed Jackson’s Casino on Sept 3rd. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007. /713 pic.twitter.com/713aH51Lpq — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) September 9, 2020

Authorites say a man demanded cash and eluded to having a weapon, though he didn’t show one.

Police described the man as Native American in his late 20’s who is 5’8′ and was wearing a bandana.