SF Police raising awareness for domestic violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ll likely notice a different sticker on Sioux Falls Police cars this month. Purple ribbons were placed on police cruisers Thursday to mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

“Really the idea is to let people know, raise awareness about the problem of domestic violence, the purple ribbons show that law enforcement, obviously we respond to domestic violence calls and support victims and also holding perpetrators accountable,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Every year the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council hosts Take Back the Night events during the month of October. This year’s events will be virtual because of the pandemic.