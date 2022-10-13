SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police officer is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car.

The officer was investigating a report of someone selling stolen property near 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The officer chased a female suspect who got into a running car, hit the officer then took off.

Other officers found the suspect’s car in a neighborhood near Spellerberg park. According to a news release, a police K-9 helped locate two women hiding on the property. A KELOLAND videographer was there as police used a battering ram to gain access to a garage,

The two women were arrested on numerous charges. The extent of the officer’s injuries has not been released.