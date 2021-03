After weeks of debate in the South Dakota legislature, right now it looks like Initiated Measure 26 will move forward as approved by voters last November. As the state works to create the framework for medical marijuana, a new trade association is hoping to lend a voice for the new industry.

"It will create a lot of businesses in the state; it will create a lot of new opportunities for existing businesses in the state. We just wanted to make sure there is an industry voice to work with the state as they work on implementation," Ned Horsted, the Executive Director of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota said.

The Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota is a trade association that's already working to protect the business interests of this new industry.

"We hired a lobbyist to make sure IM 26 was defended," Horsted said. "Moving forward we'll be working with the state hopefully to make sure that as rule promulgation moves forward it is done in a way that is conducive to business and ultimately will make this a success for South Dakota."

"Every other industry has a trade association including alcohol and tobacco, and so we serve as that trade association that lobbies on behalf of the licensed entities to ensure that we have fair rules and regulations and laws that are conducive to their business models," Robin Schneider, the Executive Director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association said.