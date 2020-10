Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating missing endangered children.

In a tweet, authorities say Apallo Gutzmer and Kingston Gutzmer were last seen with their father Cody Gutzmer.

We're asking for help locating missing endangered children. Apallo Gutzmer &Kingston Gutzmer. See below. Both kids were last seen with their father Cody Gutzmer. Cody is suspected of taking both children& is driving a 2004 Silver Chevy Venture w/SD plates 1CC659. 6053677000/941 pic.twitter.com/D9Xib8JLKJ — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 13, 2020

Cody is suspected of taking both children and is driving a 2004 silver Chevy Venture with South plates 1CC659.