SF Police need help finding missing woman

Police in Sioux Falls need your help locating a missing woman.

Tessa Rae Lambert is described as a white woman with red hair, about 5′ tall, that weighs around 120 pounds.

We need some help finding Tessa Rae Lambert, a white woman with red hair, about 5′ tall, weighs around 120 pounds, wearing a cammo jacket and jeans. Tessa was last seen at 6th St and Cleveland Ave on Saturday afternoon. If anyone sees Tessa, please call police. /713 pic.twitter.com/Ld8GAYhshf — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) May 11, 2020

Lambert was last seen at 6th St and Cleveland Avenue on Saturday afternoon, wearing a camo jacket and jeans. If anyone sees Tessa, you’re asked to call police.