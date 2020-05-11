Breaking News
S.D. COVID-19 update: 57 new active cases, 40 recoveries and 684 tests

SF Police need help finding missing woman

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Police car

Police in Sioux Falls need your help locating a missing woman.

Tessa Rae Lambert is described as a white woman with red hair, about 5′ tall, that weighs around 120 pounds.

Lambert was last seen at 6th St and Cleveland Avenue on Saturday afternoon, wearing a camo jacket and jeans. If anyone sees Tessa, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests