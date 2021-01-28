SF Police: More arrests a possibility in connection with ATM theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for at least one more suspect in an ATM theft early Wednesday morning.

Last night on KELOLAND News at 5… we told you police arrested two suspects. The ATM was also recovered. Right now police are still investigating the crime and say more charges, and arrests are possible.

“We’re still investigating it and there is at least one other people/person, potentially other people that could be involved in this so there’s potential for some more arrests and some more charges to come,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

While surveillance video from the scene has been an important part of the investigation, police say they don’t plan on releasing it to the public.