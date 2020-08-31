SF Police: Man arrested after stealing 2 cars from dealership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say Facebook, surveillance pictures and some alert employees helped them track down a thief and a pair of stolen cars in a matter of hours.

The investigation began on Saturday morning when employees at Mark Juhl Auto Sports noticed two missing cars. One was taken from inside the shop. They checked surveillance video and saw a man entering the shop early that morning.

“He ended up taking keys. He found the keys to the one vehicle that was inside the shop and then came back later and he ended up taking keys to a second vehicle, and both of those were gone,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The employees posted pictures of the cars on Facebook. A couple of hours later, police caught up with one of the stolen cars at the McDonalds on East 10th Street. The driver sped off. 12 hours later, after the crime, authorities found both cars and arrested 19-year-old Anthony McDonald at a hotel near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.