SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a gun an at apartment building earlier this month.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Damien Westra, 18, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday. A warrant had been issued on Sept. 13 after two apartment buildings were shot at on Sept. 9, Clemens said.

Westra faces several charges including firing a gun at a building an aggravated assault.