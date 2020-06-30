SF Police looking for SUV that followed a 13-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a dark red SUV after a 13-year-old girl believed two men where watching her at the Harrisburg Explorer playground. It happened Sunday night. Police say the girl was on a swing when she noticed a car had pulled up.

“She didn’t feel comfortable with that, she started to ride her bike away and they ended up stopping her, basically blocking her path. so she turned around and went the other direction and they ended up following her again,” Sam Clemens, with Sioux Falls Police said.

The girl road her bike onto a bike path and that’s when the car stopped following her. She went home and told her mom who reported it. Police say they don’t have any other details about the vehicle.