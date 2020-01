A father and son just wanted to spend the day together ice fishing. In just a few seconds, it was almost their last. An outing at Lake Oakwood almost turned deadly for Cory Stark. He survived, but now he has a warning for even the most experienced ice fishers.

Cory, a mechanic, is used to putting things back together. However, he faced a problem on Sunday that he almost couldn't fix. To most people, a lake is just a lake. For Cory a lake holds a sea of memories for Cory and his dad, Rex.