SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating two reports of gunshots on the northeast side of the city.

Late Friday night, someone shot an SUV that was driving down North Cleveland Avenue.

The bullet shattered a window in the back of the SUV. Police say a one-year-old boy was in his car seat when it happened.

“You know, I guess you could speculate all you want, but we don’t know why that would happen and I don’t know that there’s really anything you can do to prevent something like that. That’s part of what makes it so terrifying,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Saturday morning, a man who lives just off of Cleveland Avenue discovered a mobile home had also been shot. At this point, police aren’t sure if the crimes are connected.