SF Police investigating Tuesday morning robbery

by: KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a good look at this video:

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the Get n’ Go at the intersection of 12th Street and West Avenue. Authorities say a man walked into the store with a shotgun and demanded money.

“The clerk gave him cash and then the man left. No injuries, the clerk was the only other person inside at the time,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the suspect is described as a Native American or Hispanic man, around 5’10”. While he did have a mask on police hope the surveillance video will help identify the man.

