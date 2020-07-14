SF Police investigating Tuesday morning robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a good look at this video:

This man robbed the Get N Go at 12th St and West Ave on July 14 at 1:15 am. Call CrimeStoppers if you recognize him. /713 pic.twitter.com/ypJlbMjQoN — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) July 14, 2020

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the Get n’ Go at the intersection of 12th Street and West Avenue. Authorities say a man walked into the store with a shotgun and demanded money.

“The clerk gave him cash and then the man left. No injuries, the clerk was the only other person inside at the time,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the suspect is described as a Native American or Hispanic man, around 5’10”. While he did have a mask on police hope the surveillance video will help identify the man.