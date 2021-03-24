SF Police investigating three reports of shootings that happened on east side of the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not believe the public is in danger, following three reports of shootings on the east side of the city Tuesday night.

The first call was from an apartment on East Ronning Drive, in the neighborhood near Washington High School.

Police say two men were doing cocaine and possibly marijuana when the suspect became paranoid and began firing a gun. One of the bullets hit a 27-year-old man in another room in the leg.

Police say the suspect left the apartment and went to a trailer home near the east side Menards where he continued firing the gun. Several people were in the home, but no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect is being treated and could face charges as soon as today.

About an hour later, police responded to a report of another east side shooting. This time it was at an apartment on East 11th Street.

Investigators say there was an argument that ended with a 26-year-old man being shot in the leg. The victim went in the hallway and banged on doors until someone called 9-1-1.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, but haven’t made an arrest at this time.

Watch the full video from Wednesday’s police briefing in the video above.