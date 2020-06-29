Three people injured in shooting Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls, suspect in custody

Updated at 4:14:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say they believe they have the shooting suspect in custody. Police do not not believe there’s a threat to the public at this time.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of N. Prairie Ave. Three people were shot and taken to a hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect. The suspect is described as a Native American or Hispanic man.

