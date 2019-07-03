SF Police investigating robbery that happened Tuesday at Leaders Park

Was it gun shots or a firework? That’s what authorities are trying to figure out Wednesday night after a robbery at a park on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police were called to Leaders Park Tuesday night around 5:45. A 30-year-old man was selling an object and agreed to meet someone interested in buying it. When the buyer went to examine the object, he took it and ran. The victim went running after the suspect when a loud noise went off.

“Of course the speculation is, was it fireworks was it gun shots? We don’t know for sure. We do have one witness that I talked about that has a little bit of an expert resource so to speak that felt pretty confidant it was a gun shot. But again, we can’t find anything to support that yet,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police haven’t found evidence of gun fire, but they are looking at all angles as they investigate. No arrests have been made.