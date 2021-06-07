SF Police investigating fire at Philips Avenue Diner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls police and fire rescue are investigating a fire at a popular downtown restaurant.

The fire broke out just after midnight at the Philips Avenue Diner, leaving the building with a lot of smoke damage and forcing the restaurant until further notice.

Police say both fire and arson inspectors are working to figure out what sparked the fire… noting it’s too early to determine a cause.

Police say a lot of foot traffic downtown added an extra challenge for fire crews.

“It was a little bit difficult that night due to the bars releasing about that time too. A good reminder for people when they are at an active scene to or anything with fire or police if there’s a perimeter to respect that perimeter,” Lt. Jonathan Thum with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say while people want to see what’s happening, it’s important to give emergency crews space to do their work.