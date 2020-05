Events are taking on different formats since the onset of social distancing. But there are still reliable mainstays- like a familiar song. On Tuesday Dakota State University held a virtual DJ event to raise money for the Trojans Helping Trojans Fund. The money will go to staff and students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whatever song you want to hear, whatever gets you up and moving and feeling good for the day, put those in the comments, and he'll do his best to get those on," said Carrie Slaathaug, director of alumni and family engagement with DSU. "If you make a donation, he's going to be watching the page, so if you make a donation, your request gets bumped up to the top of the line."