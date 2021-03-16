SF Police investigating fake bill passed at business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after a fake $100 bill was passed at a downtown business.

It happened at a hotel near 8th and Philips. Police say someone came in and wanted to make change of a hundred.

The employee didn’t notice the bill was fake until after exchanging it. Police say there are a few ways to tell if a bill is fake.

“Looking at the bills if there is anything suspicious, like these motion picture use only ones. Obviously, it says Motion Picture use only on it. There’s some that have Chinese writing on it,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say another test is to feel the texture of the paper and hold it up to the light to see the watermarking and security strip.