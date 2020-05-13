SF Police investigating business burglaries

Police are investigating burglaries that happened at several businesses in Sioux Falls.
The burglaries happened at businesses near 413 N Phillips Ave early Sunday, May 10.
Sioux Falls Police posted these photos of the suspect on their Twitter account Tuesday:
This man burglarized several businesses at 413 N Phillips Ave early Sunday, May 10. He enters the passenger seat of the SUV and leaves. If anyone has information on this burglary, call police, CrimeStoppers, or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app. /713 pic.twitter.com/4Ow36zfB48— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) May 12, 2020
If you have any information on these burglaries, you’re asked to call police.