SF Police investigating business burglaries

Cheyenne River Reservation, S.D. (KELO) --- The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has set up nine checkpoints along major roads and highways that lead into the reservation. Officers will stop vehicles and ask people a series of questions before they can enter. The goal is to protect people from COVID-19. However, the idea has sparked some disagreements.

These officers are stopping vehicles from entering or leaving the area here on Highway 212 and what they're looking for is a permit. Not all vehicles will need a permit but everyone is screened at the window with questions.