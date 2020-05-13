SF Police investigating business burglaries

Breaking News
Police are investigating burglaries that happened at several businesses in Sioux Falls.

The burglaries happened at businesses near 413 N Phillips Ave early Sunday, May 10.

Sioux Falls Police posted these photos of the suspect on their Twitter account Tuesday:

If you have any information on these burglaries, you’re asked to call police.

