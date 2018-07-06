SF Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Wells Fargo ATM

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for an armed person who robbed a man at an ATM.

The victim was getting some cash at the Wells Fargo bank on Louise Avenue, south of Interstate 229 just before 10 p.m. Wednesday

Police say the robber pulled up in a silver 4-door car, walked up to the victim's car, pointed a gun at him and stole his cash.

Police say the teenage victim did exactly what police recommend. If someone points a gun at you, do what they say.

"It's tough to prevent something like this. There not really one thing that you can probably do. Just be aware of your surroundings. If you see something out of the ordinary, try to get yourself out of harm's way, be a good witness and you can call police and report it to them," Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said.

The robber was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a bandana over his face.