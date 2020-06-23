SF Police gives reminders on panhandling

More panhandlers are out in Sioux Falls as the weather warms up.

The Sioux Falls Police Department reminds everyone that it is okay to give money to people, as long as you’re not giving it to them while in traffic.

“Panhandling in and of itself is not illegal. We cannot prohibit someone from panhandling. The part where it becomes illegal is when they are getting money from cars in traffic and that includes cars stopped at red lights.” Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says it is okay for people to panhandle on private properties like parking lots and sidewalks.

It’s only illegal when they walk into traffic or traffic is obstructed. He advises people to pull into a nearby parking lot or get out of their cars and walk to the panhandler.