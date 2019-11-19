SF Police give details on investigation into alleged attempted rape, sexual contact with child

A shirtless stranger at the foot of a child’s bed has led to an attempted rape charge in Sioux Falls. Police say the call came early Sunday in the southwestern part of the city, just blocks from John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

Police say the suspect is 26-year-old Abdissa Hussein Mohamed of Sioux Falls. Officers arrested him for attempted first degree rape, sexual contact with a child and first degree burglary.

Police were called to a home in a southwestern Sioux Falls neighborhood early Sunday morning near Bakker Park.

“We got a call to a home, there was an 11-year-old girl that was sleeping in her bed, she woke up, and saw that there was a guy sitting at the foot of her bed,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said. “She noticed this guy didn’t have any shirt on, and didn’t have any pants on, and then he reached up and started touching her leg. She yelled at him and kicked at him, and eventually he grabbed his pants and then ran from the house.”

Clemens says a neighbor also spotted Mohamed and helped police track him down.

“The description that this neighbor had matched with what the girl said, and kind of things started to come together,” Clemens said. “There was some officers that recognized that description and eventually they were able to kind of put together who they thought was a suspect.”

Police say they haven’t figured out how Mohamed got into the house.

“There wasn’t any obvious forced entry, so they’re still working on that aspect of it,” Clemens said.

Police say they have had contact with Mohamed in the past, but the family didn’t know him.

“He was a complete stranger, which obviously adds to the, I guess the scariness of this,” Clemens said.

According to the Minnehaha County Jail log, Mohamed is being held there on a $100,000 bond. KELOLAND News also checked the Department of Corrections website, which says he was released from prison in January.