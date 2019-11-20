SF Police give details on car break-ins; suspect faces drug, theft charges

The Sioux Falls Police Department has given an update on recent break-ins.

“This has been going on for the last several weeks, we’ve had I’ll say conservative, maybe 30 to 40 different car windows that have been broken,” Clemens said.

Authorities got help from surveillance video.

“This kind of came to a head yesterday, the credit cards had been used at different businesses, and those businesses have surveillance video and so that’s been the real key. The detectives went out, reviewed some of those videos, and then were able to develop a suspect,” Clemens said.

The suspect is 28-year-old Mitchell Craig Tidwell of Sioux Falls.

“Once they were talking to him he made a comment that he had a gun in his pocket or his waistband, that turned out to be a stolen gun from one of those cars that was broke, that he broke into, so he was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, he had a small amount of meth that was with him,” Clemens said.

Tidwell appeared this afternoon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.

“They ended up serving a search warrant of his apartment and the car, and recovered a whole lot of items that we believe are stolen. There’s a couple of rifles or long guns, I guess one was a shotgun, but a rifle and shotgun were found in his apartment, so we’ve recovered three of the five stolen firearms,” Clemens said.

Clemens told us later today that burglary charges are coming. On Tuesday Tidwell received a $10,000 cash or surety bond.